Sept. 4: Omaha Inland Port Authority advances strategic planning and community engagement

The Omaha Inland Port Authority board unanimously adopted a Capital Asset Management Policy outlining inventory practices and accounting standards to meet state and federal requirements. Members also directed Executive Director Garry Clark to draft a strategic action plan for future approval and addressed upcoming vacancies on the Community Advisory Committee (CAC), where a community member urged better outreach for applicants.

Clark reported attending 30 business meetings, with a goal of 100 in his first 90 days, and announced plans for a revised website to improve CAC visibility. Committee reports included potential partnerships citywide and updates to financial procedures. The CAC will send two or three members to Kansas City in September to tour that city’s port authority program and requested the ability to stream its meetings, which Clark said he would review.

Updates on major development areas included the Airport Business Park, where negotiations with four large landowners prompted a closed session, and the proposed Innovation District, which recently held a well-attended community meeting. No new contracts or funding opportunities were announced this month.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

