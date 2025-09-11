Sept. 8: Elkhorn School Board hears concerns about new elementary school

The Elkhorn Public Schools Board approved a $156.9 million budget and set the 2025-26 property tax levy during its Sept. 8 meeting. The budget represents a 5.9% increase from last year, driven by higher health insurance premiums, curriculum costs and storm-related liability insurance. The levy was set at .95126, a 6-cent decrease from last year. Rising property valuations, which increased 9% with 3.9% from new construction, will generate $82.6 million in tax revenue.

During public comment, parent Celesy Massa voiced concern to the district regarding a lack of transparency about the readiness of Stone Pointe Elementary when it opened. Massa said her children ate lunch next to construction workers and that safety concerns, including unsecured doors and nonfunctional cameras, led her to keep them home. “I wish we had more transparency so we knew what was going on so we can make informed decisions,” she told the board.

District officials acknowledged lingering construction issues. Executive Director of Business Support Services Ryan Lindquist said storm shelter doors at Stone Pointe had been reordered after not aligning properly, and Chief Security Officer Brian Kempf noted that construction workers had left doors open but that the building is now patrolled hourly. Lindquist also reported that the new Iron Bluff Elementary has completed its playground and a south-side sidewalk.

Meeting documented by Marcia Cady

