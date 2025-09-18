Sept. 9: Douglas County commissioners approve exemptions and welcome international fellows

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners opened its Sept. 9 meeting with a moment of reflection on the 9/11 anniversary.
During the Board of Equalization session, commissioners voted 7-0 to approve homestead exemptions for two properties previously denied because of missing trust documents. The board also passed multiple resolutions, including tax corrections, vehicle exemptions and treasurer-recommended denials of late filings. Later, commissioners approved minutes, claims and a broad consent agenda covering health department agreements, liquor licenses and road projects.
The board also welcomed participants in the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Bold Civic Engagement Fellowship, part of a longstanding international leadership exchange program. Regular business included approving a golf car ordinance for Highland Hills, authorizing participation in the Purdue Pharma opioid settlement and shifting employee voluntary benefits providers. The meeting concluded after an executive session, ending shortly before noon.
Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares
Read full meeting notes here
