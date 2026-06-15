The $200,000 bet rewriting Nebraska’s talent playbook

Standing on the wind-whipped cliffs of Donegal or catching waves at Rossnowlagh Beach does not look like traditional workforce development. But for a group of Hastings College sophomores, a recent week in Ireland became a master class in leadership, belonging and community building.
Over a single week, these students explored what it means to build places people care about and wrestled with big questions about identity and responsibility. Their biggest takeaway? Meaningful change does not begin with massive institutions. It begins with small groups of passionate people who care deeply about their communities and each other.
These students are part of the Scott Scholars program at Hastings College. Through a partnership with the Walter Scott Family Foundation, the college invests more than $200,000 over four years in each scholar. The program recently expanded to accept 15 students per year.
But the goal goes far beyond funding an education. The program is designed to develop community-rooted leaders who see a long-term future for themselves in Nebraska.
Beyond Following Directions
Dave Rippe, director of the program, believes many traditional educational systems reward students primarily for compliance and task completion. Real-world civic and economic challenges, however, require something different: people capable of analyzing situations, navigating ambiguity, building relationships and taking ownership of difficult problems.
“We work to help students realize the world is bigger than where they are, while also helping them understand the importance of serving the communities around them,” Rippe said. “We want students to become builders and contributors — people who can analyze, make decisions and take meaningful action. You can never consume enough to find fulfillment. But people who build, lead and contribute discover genuine purpose.”
The Scott Scholars program intentionally develops students through a four-year progression. Students begin with awareness, identity and belonging during their first year at Hastings College. In their second year, they begin exploring professional interests and broader questions about leadership, community and purpose through experiences like the Ireland trip. During their junior and senior years, students move into applied leadership roles, community-based projects, internships and professional partnerships across Nebraska.
Throughout the experience, the focus remains centered not simply on what students will do for work but on who they will become.
“Who you are matters,” Rippe said. “Being a catalyst for positive change in the community where you live matters. Walter Scott challenged his scholars to ‘Do great things,’ and we connect that directly to Hastings College’s mission to develop students who are creative, curious and caring, and who thrive as leaders in their community.”
The result is a model that develops durable leadership capacity and social capital — skills and relationships that remain valuable regardless of how industries and careers evolve over time.
Real-World Community Impact
Lily Teeple, a recent Hastings College graduate, demonstrates how that model works in practice. After studying marketing and business administration, Teeple stepped into leadership roles as director of The Lark and the Hastings Business Improvement District in downtown Hastings.
On July 1, she’ll become the executive director of the Ashland Community Development Corporation.
“My experience as a Scott Scholar at Hastings College provided me with the tools and mentorship for me to step right into leadership roles in any community,” Teeple said. “It gave me the confidence and connections to make an impact not just in the community I live in but Nebraska as a whole.”
Teeple’s background also includes work with the City of Hastings on urban planning and development initiatives, along with managing the Nebraska Revitalize & Thrive Partnership Program alongside fellow Scott Scholar and Hastings College graduate Josephine Parker. Supported through grant funding, the initiative helps communities address brain drain while placing Hastings College students in communities across Nebraska to help local leaders develop practical playbooks for growth and revitalization.
Rippe said some Hastings College graduates pursue professional or graduate schools, while others step directly into leadership and service roles across Nebraska — not only in larger cities but also in smaller communities where talent shortages and leadership gaps are often most acute.
“A lot of people talk about ways to keep young people in Nebraska,” Rippe said. “But one of the most effective strategies is helping students build meaningful relationships and professional networks early on. When students can clearly see the impact they can make in a community, and when they feel connected to people and purpose there, they are far more likely to stay and lead.”