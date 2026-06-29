Traditional Independence Day picnic and variety show set for July 12 at Gene Leahy Mall

In 1918, Boys Town founder Father Flanagan watched as Reuben Granger carried a boy on his back up a flight of stairs. The boy he carried, Howard Loomis, had polio and wore thick metal leg braces. Flanagan famously asked if he was heavy, to which Granger replied, “He ain’t heavy, Father, he’s m’ brother.”
Nothing exhibits Omaha’s aspirational sense of community better than Granger’s words.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, a group of concerned citizens and The Free Speech Society will co-host a free and nonpartisan picnic and variety show on Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall. Titled “Democracy Ain’t No Picnic – a Traditional Independence Day Celebration,” the event will celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday and Omaha’s 172nd birthday. Research shows that young people, those who have never experienced civic normalcy, are rejecting America’s traditional model of self-governance. Like us, they see problems go unresolved, notice when elected officials tolerate and excuse bad behavior and watch as leaders replace resolve with distractions.
We all know it’s wrong.
When folks gather for our picnic and variety show, which will including music, speeches, poetry, communal square dancing, singing and Union Omaha, they’ll send the message: We want a democracy that hears all voices, that protects individual rights, solves real-world problems and puts people ahead of party.
Omaha’s history, while imperfect, is rich with examples that reflect the complexities of Thomas Jefferson’s aspirational words, “All men are created equal.”
Just blocks from the Gene Leahy Mall, 147 years ago, one of the nation’s most significant civil rights trials occurred when Ponca Chief Standing Bear declared, “I am a man.” And the court agreed.
And only miles away, 101 years ago, Malcolm Little was born. Little would become known as Malcolm X and become a national civil rights proponent. While many of his ideas proved controversial, Malcolm’s
spiritual transformation led him to reject violence and turn away from racial segregation. He changed his surname to Shabazz and began to envision a more hopeful and peaceful world: it was a dream cut short by an assassin’s bullet.
As my generation, the Boomers, hand off the world to the next generations, let’s pause and ponder, Is this the best we can do?
Most believe we can do better.
Together, we should identify, strengthen and support the shared values that serve as the glue for democracy, including equal access to human and civil rights, civic engagement, mutual respect and fairness. These are not new ideas.
In our lifetime, Harry Truman integrated the troops and spoke of essential human rights and John Kennedy urged us to reject individualism by asking what we could do for our country. LBJ came to Omaha, spoke about the American Dream and signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Ronald Reagan spoke of a new day in America while George W. Bush declared 9/11 would not break the American spirit. Most recently, Barack Obama inspired us toward hope and change.
Each of us can lead by example by turning away from hyper-partisanship and inflammatory rhetoric. As individuals, we can raise the bar for character by publicly and privately condemning bad behaviors and
incivility.
Over 250 years, Americans have learned that history can be unpleasant. And yet, we have consistently looked under the rug to face those uncomfortable truths. Since authentic truth can withstand all
challenges, we should pursue truths based on evidence and science.
Together, we can tear down the walls of division and make the choice, as free people, to protect the rights of those who are unable to protect their own. We can put our foot down and declare aloud, “Enough is enough.”
– This is what America can do to make things better,
– This is what Omaha can do to make things better and
– This is what you should do for your kids and grandkids.
Make plans with friends and family to join us on July 12 to celebrate the birth of freedom and assure that a government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth. Because, as we all know, democracy ain’t no picnic!
FROM OUR SPONSOR
Traditional Independence Day picnic and variety show set for July 12 at Gene Leahy Mall
“Democracy Ain’t No Picnic” is a free, nonpartisan family event
In 1918, Boys Town founder Father Flanagan watched as Reuben Granger carried a boy on his back up a flight of stairs. The boy he carried, Howard Loomis, had polio and wore thick metal leg braces. Flanagan famously asked if he was heavy, to which Granger replied, “He ain’t heavy, Father, he’s m’ brother.”
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