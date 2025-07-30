Valley Volatility: Recalls, Facebook posts, Sonic the Dog

In the last year, Valley has been sorting through some hard feelings.

Two recall petitions — one for Mayor Cindy Grove and another for City Council President John Batcher — are circulating, alleging the officials violated laws, disrespected the public and advanced costly projects while neglecting critical infrastructure, among other claims submitted June 9 to the Douglas County Election Commission.

In a response to the election commission, Grove wrote that the allegations were “politically motivated and unfounded.” The petition “ignores facts and proven progress,” reads Batcher’s response.

At an April 9 meeting, Grove accused three City Council members of violating the open meetings act. City Council member Linda Lewis said her lawyer’s fees so far well exceed her $3,000 annual council member salary.

Last year, the city went through a protracted custody battle over Sonic, a fully trained Belgian Malinois K-9 dog from Holland. After his handler retired, citizens pushed for the city to retire the dog with him.

The back-and-forth sparked heated Facebook posts, local TV stories and the attention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.Sonic’s original handler eventually ended up with the dog.