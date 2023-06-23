A celebration of Nebraska journalism, the stories that bring us together, and the stories that challenge us and our leaders to do better for our communities.

Thursday, September 14, 2023 The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington Reserve Your Tickets

Mark your calendar Thursday, September 14, for an evening that promises to be as interesting, enlightening, and distinctly Nebraskan as our journalism aspires to be.

We’ll start the evening with a panel of all-star journalists who know a thing or two about Nebraska, moderated by our own Matthew Hansen. We’ll talk about the issues, the news media and — in true Flatwater style — whatever you want to talk about since we’ll ask for your questions.

Then we’ll say a few words, recognize special guests and follow the program with a happy hour and food trucks. Because we like to do things a little differently.

For this inaugural Flatwater Festival, we’ve reserved The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington, just northwest of the Omaha metro. Our goal is to make the Festival an annual fall tradition that bounces around the state.

