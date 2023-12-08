Flatwater Free Press staff

Shane Pekny, Grant Writer & Development Consultant

Shane helped develop the initial business and fundraising plan for the Nebraska Journalism Trust in 2020. He continues to serve as the grants and fundraising consultant with support from Vic Gutman & Associates. A native of Norfolk, Nebraska, he has lived and worked in the Omaha area since 2003. He’s worked at Boys Town, the University of Nebraska Omaha, Goodwill Industries, and Habitat for Humanity of Omaha. Prior to his time in Omaha, he covered the Nebraska Legislature for the Nebraska Press Association and wrote periodically for the Norfolk Daily News. In his spare time, he coaches youth soccer and serves on the Bennington City Council.

Shane has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska Omaha. His creative nonfiction has appeared in Nebraska Life magazine, Vox, and at planetary.org.

Email: spekny@flatwaterfreepress.org