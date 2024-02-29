Subscribe to the Flatwater Free Press

Hello, it’s Matthew Hansen, editor of the Flatwater Free Press.

If you came here looking for Nebraska’s most important stories, you’re in the right spot.

Matthew Hansen, editor of the Flatwater Free Press

Every Friday, I write and deliver a free email to your inbox, one that includes all our stories — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported news stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

Because I’m such a helpful guy, I also include news from all around Nebraska, news that matters to your lives.

Subscribe in a few short seconds, and get ready: You’re going to learn something important about the state you love each and every week.

Subscribe to the weekly newsletter

Recent newsletters

Feb. 23: Meeting Super Fan; Power play; Lincoln reversal

Feb. 16: Wind wars; Detained indefinitely; Collecting school lunch debt
Trash

Feb. 9: Fighting for Sam and Ed; Family delivering hope; Iconic cheerleaders; Our day in court

Read more Flatwater stories

North Omaha is the ‘biggest loser’ in feud between mayor and councilwoman, advocates say

“Thank you, smartass.” Those three words pushed a feud between Omaha’s mayor and North Omaha’s city councilwoman into public view. But it’s a longer story, some North O leaders say – one that’s holding North Omaha back.

Jeremy Turley • Mar 1

A couple sits at a kitchen table. A stained glass window depicting Jesus Christ is behind them.

In Nebraska, empty churches are becoming apartments, museums

Naomi Delkamiller • Feb 29

Meet the Husker Super Fan and his super fans

Cindy Lange-Kubick • Feb 23

Highlights

Who’s Buying Nebraska? Corporations, investors grabbing giant chunks of Nebraska farmland

Yanqi Xu and Destiny Herbers • Nov. 16, 2023

Pillen’s Water: High nitrate detected on hog farms owned by Nebraska’s governor

Yanqi Xu • Sep. 7, 2023

Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes

Natalia Alamdari • Jun. 15, 2023

Norfolk’s buses stopped running after $1 million went missing. The main suspect is still on the run.

Evelyn Mejia and Natalia Alamdari • Feb. 24, 2023