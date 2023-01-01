Where’s the beef? Not all Nebraska producers on board with Pillen’s proposed ‘lab-grown meat’ ban

From the respite of his Callaway office, after a cold January day spent working cattle, Jim Jenkins wrangled with a question: Do you think much about meat products…

Sara Gentzler • Feb 7

Denece Chappell

No Autopsy, No Answer: Nebraska stands alone with ‘antiquated’ system that leaves families guessing

Destiny Herbers and Jeremy Turley • Jan 31

Seventy-five years ago a group of Omaha women started an ‘eclectic’ book club. It’s still going today.

Jonathan Orozco • Feb 6

Steak Town: At Jerico’s, prime rib, and memories, cook low and slow

Omaha’s unsheltered homelessness rising at fastest rate of any U.S. city

Nebraska companies, strapped for workers, face ‘mild concern to abject terror’ as immigration crackdown begins

After shaky few years, Omaha Community Playhouse going strong in celebratory 100th season

New bills aim to aid mental health providers, slow aggressive audits

Coming crackdown?  Nebraska schools, churches, immigrants brace for Trump-promised historic deportation

Sponsor spotlight: NCF Hometown Interns gain new appreciation of going home

Hundreds of country cemeteries dot Nebraska. They rely on guardian angels.

SPONSORS

Ho-Chunk Incorporated
KIOS - 91.5 Omaha Public Radio
Platte Institute

Learn more about our sponsors / Become a Flatwater Sponsor

Documenters

Jan. 28: Omaha’s Downtown Business Improvement District emphasizes security, public spaces in budget

Omaha Documenters and Leah Keinama • Feb 6

Jan. 28: Mayor’s proposed changes to Omaha police, fire chief retirement program draws pushback

Omaha Documenters and Leah Keinama • Feb 5

Jan. 21: Omaha City Council delays decision on Krush Ultra Lounge liquor license amid new evidence

Omaha Documenters and Leah Keinama • Feb 3

Jan. 21: Staffing woes disrupt operations for new Omaha airport vendor

Omaha Documenters and Leah Keinama • Jan 24

WHAT IS DOCUMENTERS?

We train and pay people to attend under-reported public meetings in Omaha and publish the results.

We are part of a national network of organizations that seeks to help people understand what’s going on in their local communities by making important information available to the public, encouraging open conversations, and inspiring people to get involved. 

Learn more »

Statewide

Come back to give back: Nebraskans on Broadway return home to inspire the next generation of actors

Leo Adam Biga • Jan 10

Nebraska’s Broadway legacy long, strong, more accessible

Leo Adam Biga • Jan 10

It’s still Dick Cavett: Recovered from stroke, Nebraska talk show legend now YouTube sensation, music video star

Leo Adam Biga • Jan 3

Top Stories of 2024

Matthew Hansen • Dec 23

DONATE NOW

As Nebraska’s nonprofit newsroom, we hold leaders accountable and bring people together through stories that enlighten and inspire.

Your donation supports a free press, the First Amendment, and the right of all Nebraskans to know the truth.

MAKE A DONATION

More ways to contribute »

Metro

‘Not what was intended’: $2M in tax dollars vanishes as massive project stalls in Gretna

Sara Gentzler • Jan 16

Blue not: House seat, mayor’s office stay red in Omaha ‘blue dot.’ Why?

Chris Bowling • Jan 9

After months of outcry, low-income tenants sue Omaha Housing Authority over bed bug infestation

Jeremy Turley • Jan 6

Fading foundations: The sun is setting on generation of big Omaha donors. Who will replace them?

Jeremy Turley • Dec 19

HIGHLIGHTS

Ricketts’ Riches: Nebraska politician and family deliver deluge of campaign cash

Sara Gentzler and Alex Richards • Sep. 20, 2024

Nebraska Evolving: Immigration is changing, and maybe saving, some small Nebraska communities

Natalia Alamdari • Sep. 6, 2024

Who’s Buying Nebraska? Corporations, investors grabbing giant chunks of Nebraska farmland

Yanqi Xu and Destiny Herbers • Nov. 16, 2023

Pillen’s Water: High nitrate detected on hog farms owned by Nebraska’s governor

Yanqi Xu • Sep. 7, 2023

Greater Nebraska

Nebraska Evolving

Nebraska Evolving: Somalis band together to aid new refugees in South Sioux, a ‘place of opportunity’

Natalia Alamdari • Dec 23

Nebraska author’s childhood inspired Christmas movie that became a ’70s holiday staple

Tim Trudell • Dec 18

Grand Island program gives immigrants ‘crash course,’ nudges them to run on Election Day

Natalia Alamdari • Dec 17

Marco’s journey: As others sleep, a Nebraska high schooler survives the graveyard shift

Natalia Alamdari • Dec 13

Historically Excluded

Just Add Salt

The SBH Review: Star chef buys old-school Sakura Bana, makes it better

Sarah Baker Hansen • Jan 16

Come back to give back: Nebraskans on Broadway return home to inspire the next generation of actors

Leo Adam Biga • Jan 10

Nebraska Evolving: Somalis band together to aid new refugees in South Sioux, a ‘place of opportunity’

Natalia Alamdari • Dec 23

Grand Island program gives immigrants ‘crash course,’ nudges them to run on Election Day

Natalia Alamdari • Dec 17

PUBLISH OUR WORK

All work produced by the Flatwater Free Press — articles, videos, photos and other media — is available for publication at no cost.

PUBLISH OUR WORK
Nebraska needs journalists. You need shirts. Shop now »
Nebraska needs journalists. You need shirts. Shop our new collaboration with Raygun.