Sept. 24: City Council Meeting

The Omaha City Council passed a resolution confirming the 2025 property tax levy, setting it at $231.8 million. This amount is slightly reduced, reflecting $1.2 million in unexpected revenue for 2024. Council member Aimee Melton emphasized that the resolution was a formal confirmation of a tax levy previously approved.

Council also approved several developments that will bring new residential projects to the Ironridge and Hanscom Place areas. The Ironridge project will include a 64-unit, mixed-income senior living facility, while Hanscom Place will see the construction of four apartment buildings. Additionally, the council approved multiple liquor licenses, including new applications for Sullivan’s Bar on Farnam Street and Via Regency on Pacific Street.

The council also confirmed two new appointments to the Omaha Municipal Land Bank board, despite Council member Juanita Johnson voting against both due to the absence of the appointees. The meeting concluded with consent agenda items related to the Crossroads redevelopment project, which Council member Pete Festersen described as adding “accountability” to the project’s timeline.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

