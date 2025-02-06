Nebraska Steakhouses
As part of our Steak Town USA project, a year-long series celebrating Omaha’s and Nebraska’s most iconic dish, food critic Sarah Baker Hansen created the first complete map of steakhouses in Nebraska.
THE MAP
Before this project, such a comprehensive list and map of the state’s steakhouses has not existed. We scoured the state’s exhaustive list of registered restaurants and eateries to find everything that fit the bill.
We see this map as a work in progress. Know of a steakhouse that isn’t represented? We’ll add it! Email Sarah with the name of the steakhouse and the Nebraska town where it’s located.
THE LIST
Every steakhouse in Nebraska
|Name
|Address
|City
|801 Chop House
|1403 Farnam St
|Omaha
|A & G Steakhouse
|1618 Stone
|Falls City
|Acreage Steakhouse
|728 Johnson St
|Hubbell
|Arbor Manor Steakhouse & Lounge
|1617 Central Ave
|Auburn
|Backaracks
|1402 A E 20th St
|Scottsbluff
|Blue Moose Bar & Grill
|607 Knight
|Bertrand
|Bobbi Jo’s Branding Iron
|533 Main St
|Bayard
|Bonfire Grill
|509 South 9th
|Broken Bow
|Brother Sebastian’s
|1350 S 119th
|Omaha
|Buck’s Bar & Grill
|27849 West Center Rd
|Waterloo
|Cascio’s Steakhouse
|1620 S 10th St
|Omaha
|Cattleman’s Lounge
|125 S Main
|Springview
|Chances R Restaurant & Lounge
|124 W 5th
|York
|Claramont Steak & Chop House
|117 E 2 Street
|Laurel
|Coppermill
|N Hwy 83 & Coppermill St
|Mc Cook
|Coppermill Steakhouse
|421 Talmadge Rd Ste 2
|Kearney
|Dude’s Steak House
|2126 Illinois
|Sidney
|Dynamite Woodfire Grill
|1299 Farnam Street
|Omaha
|Eagles’ Nest Steakhouse & The Tavern
|218 Main Street
|Johnson
|Farmer Brown’s Steakhouse
|2620 River Road Dr
|Waterloo
|Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
|140 Regency Parkway
|Omaha
|Front Street Steakhouse & Crystal Palace Saloon
|519 E 1st St
|Ogallala
|Gorats
|4917 Center St
|Omaha
|Griffey’s Steakhouse & Lounge
|400 4th St
|Fairbury
|Hallam Steakhouse
|220 Main St
|Hallam
|Hooper’s Office Bar & Grill
|121 North Main
|Hooper
|Hotel DeFair
|102 S Main St
|Hyannis
|Hungry Horse Saloon
|520 Central Ave
|Ericson
|Husker Steak House
|1754 – 33rd Ave
|Columbus
|Imperial Steakhouse
|118 E 4th St
|Neligh
|J Gilberts Woodfired Steaks and Seafood
|1010 Capitol Avenue
|Omaha
|JC’s Steakhouse and Pasta
|127 E 6th St
|Wahoo
|Jerico’s
|11732 W Dodge Rd
|Omaha
|Johnny’s Cafe
|4702 S 27th
|Omaha
|Joy’s Table
|110 South 2nd Ave
|Kearney
|Julie’s Hay Town Grill
|119 N Main St
|Hay Springs
|Kahill’s Chophouse
|385 E 4th St
|South Sioux City
|Lantz’s Steakhouse
|1018 Ave E
|Wisner
|Legacy Chophouse
|17070 Wright Plaza Ste 100
|Omaha
|Longhorn Saloon
|168 Main
|Harrison
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|7425 Dodge St Ste 103
|Omaha
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|3040 S 143rd Plaza
|Omaha
|Mahogany
|225 N 145th St
|Omaha
|Misty’s
|6325 Havelock Ave
|Lincoln
|Misty’s Steakhouse & Brewery
|200 N 11th St
|Lincoln
|Monarch Prime & Bar
|316 S 15th St
|Omaha
|Nebraska’s Rib & Chop House
|1017 S Dewey
|North Platte
|No Where Special Steakhouse & Saloon
|312 2nd St
|Linwood
|North 40 Chophouse
|520 North Jeffers
|North Platte
|Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse & Lounge
|123 N Oak
|Paxton
|Omaha Prime
|415 S 11th St
|Omaha
|Osteria Kayla
|406 North Main St STE #1
|Fremont
|Palace Lounge
|125 West 4th Ave
|Red Cloud
|Pearl Street Steakhouse & Lounge
|121 W 1st
|Wayne
|Peppermill & E K Valentine Lounge
|502 E Hwy 20
|Valentine
|Plainsman Steakhouse & Lounge
|1304 N Juniata Ave
|Juniata
|Reg’s 7 Mile Steakhouse
|105 B 41st Rd
|Columbus
|Round the Bend Steakhouse
|30801 East Park Hwy
|Ashland
|Rowdy’s Steakhouse
|321 F St
|Fairbury
|Ruhlman’s Steakhouse
|603 US-6
|Ashland
|Saddle Club
|PO Box 1503
|Grand Island
|Sakura Sushi & Steakhouse
|1226 Riverside Blvd
|Norfolk
|Saltgrass Steak House
|301 N 75th Plaza
|Omaha
|Settlers Steakhouse
|333 C St
|Palmyra
|Shevy’s Sports & Steaks
|2607 Main St
|Elkhorn
|Spencers For Steaks And Chops
|102 S 10th St
|Omaha
|Sportsman’s Steakhouse & Lounge
|89229 572nd Ave
|Wynot
|Stack N Steak
|3208 – 23rd St
|Columbus
|Steel Grill
|2800 10th St
|Gering
|Stockmen’s Bar & Grill
|100 Main Street
|Amherst
|Studio 6 Bistro
|242 E 8th St
|Cozad
|Sullivan’s Steakhouse
|222 S 15th St
|Omaha
|T. Walker’s on Main Street
|905 Lake Ave
|Gothenburg
|Texas De Brazil Omaha
|1100 Capitol Ave
|Omaha
|The Alley Rose
|2013 Central
|Kearney
|The Cedar Room
|505/507 North Dewey
|North Platte
|The Committee Chophouse
|302 S 36th St
|Omaha
|The Drover
|2121 S 73rd
|Omaha
|The Loading Chute
|114 N 3rd St
|Hampton
|The Mercato and Casa Bovina
|4841 N 84th St
|Lincoln
|The Sagebrush
|615 E 3rd
|Kimball
|The Single Barrel
|141 N 9th St
|Lincoln
|The Speakeasy
|72993 S Rd
|Holdrege
|The Sportsmen’s Bar
|25412 Park Ave
|Niobrara
|Tubs Pub
|107 W 5th
|Sumner
|Two Bills Steakhouse
|211 Iowa St
|Clearwater
|Wagon Wheel Saloon & Steakhouse
|823 Hwy 91
|Ericson
|Whiskey Creek Steakhouse
|1021 S 13th
|Norfolk
THE SERIES
Steak Town USA
The series will include a year of reviews of Omaha steakhouses, plus four feature stories about steakhouses around the state of Nebraska.