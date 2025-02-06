Steak Town USA

Nebraska Steakhouses

As part of our Steak Town USA project, a year-long series celebrating Omaha’s and Nebraska’s most iconic dish, food critic Sarah Baker Hansen created the first complete map of steakhouses in Nebraska.

Before this project, such a comprehensive list and map of the state’s steakhouses has not existed. We scoured the state’s exhaustive list of registered restaurants and eateries to find everything that fit the bill.

We see this map as a work in progress. Know of a steakhouse that isn’t represented? We’ll add it! Email Sarah with the name of the steakhouse and the Nebraska town where it’s located.

Every steakhouse in Nebraska

NameAddressCity
801 Chop House 1403 Farnam St Omaha
A & G Steakhouse 1618 Stone Falls City
Acreage Steakhouse 728 Johnson St Hubbell
Arbor Manor Steakhouse & Lounge 1617 Central Ave Auburn
Backaracks 1402 A E 20th St Scottsbluff
Blue Moose Bar & Grill 607 Knight Bertrand
Bobbi Jo’s Branding Iron 533 Main St Bayard
Bonfire Grill 509 South 9th Broken Bow
Brother Sebastian’s 1350 S 119th Omaha
Buck’s Bar & Grill 27849 West Center Rd Waterloo
Cascio’s Steakhouse 1620 S 10th St Omaha
Cattleman’s Lounge 125 S Main Springview
Chances R Restaurant & Lounge 124 W 5th York
Claramont Steak & Chop House 117 E 2 Street Laurel
Coppermill N Hwy 83 & Coppermill St Mc Cook
Coppermill Steakhouse 421 Talmadge Rd Ste 2 Kearney
Dude’s Steak House 2126 Illinois Sidney
Dynamite Woodfire Grill 1299 Farnam Street Omaha
Eagles’ Nest Steakhouse & The Tavern 218 Main Street Johnson
Farmer Brown’s Steakhouse 2620 River Road Dr Waterloo
Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 140 Regency Parkway Omaha
Front Street Steakhouse & Crystal Palace Saloon 519 E 1st St Ogallala
Gorats 4917 Center St Omaha
Griffey’s Steakhouse & Lounge 400 4th St Fairbury
Hallam Steakhouse 220 Main St Hallam
Hooper’s Office Bar & Grill 121 North Main Hooper
Hotel DeFair 102 S Main St Hyannis
Hungry Horse Saloon 520 Central Ave Ericson
Husker Steak House 1754 – 33rd Ave Columbus
Imperial Steakhouse 118 E 4th St Neligh
J Gilberts Woodfired Steaks and Seafood 1010 Capitol Avenue Omaha
JC’s Steakhouse and Pasta 127 E 6th St Wahoo
Jerico’s 11732 W Dodge Rd Omaha
Johnny’s Cafe 4702 S 27th Omaha
Joy’s Table 110 South 2nd Ave Kearney
Julie’s Hay Town Grill 119 N Main St Hay Springs
Kahill’s Chophouse 385 E 4th St South Sioux City
Lantz’s Steakhouse 1018 Ave E Wisner
Legacy Chophouse 17070 Wright Plaza Ste 100 Omaha
Longhorn Saloon 168 Main Harrison
Longhorn Steakhouse 7425 Dodge St Ste 103 Omaha
Longhorn Steakhouse 3040 S 143rd Plaza Omaha
Mahogany 225 N 145th St Omaha
Misty’s 6325 Havelock Ave Lincoln
Misty’s Steakhouse & Brewery 200 N 11th St Lincoln
Monarch Prime & Bar 316 S 15th St Omaha
Nebraska’s Rib & Chop House 1017 S Dewey North Platte
No Where Special Steakhouse & Saloon 312 2nd St Linwood
North 40 Chophouse 520 North Jeffers North Platte
Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse & Lounge 123 N Oak Paxton
Omaha Prime 415 S 11th St Omaha
Osteria Kayla 406 North Main St STE #1 Fremont
Palace Lounge 125 West 4th Ave Red Cloud
Pearl Street Steakhouse & Lounge 121 W 1st Wayne
Peppermill & E K Valentine Lounge 502 E Hwy 20 Valentine
Plainsman Steakhouse & Lounge 1304 N Juniata Ave Juniata
Reg’s 7 Mile Steakhouse 105 B 41st Rd Columbus
Round the Bend Steakhouse 30801 East Park Hwy Ashland
Rowdy’s Steakhouse 321 F St Fairbury
Ruhlman’s Steakhouse 603 US-6 Ashland
Saddle Club PO Box 1503 Grand Island
Sakura Sushi & Steakhouse 1226 Riverside Blvd Norfolk
Saltgrass Steak House 301 N 75th Plaza Omaha
Settlers Steakhouse 333 C St Palmyra
Shevy’s Sports & Steaks 2607 Main St Elkhorn
Spencers For Steaks And Chops 102 S 10th St Omaha
Sportsman’s Steakhouse & Lounge 89229 572nd Ave Wynot
Stack N Steak 3208 – 23rd St Columbus
Steel Grill 2800 10th St Gering
Stockmen’s Bar & Grill 100 Main Street Amherst
Studio 6 Bistro 242 E 8th St Cozad
Sullivan’s Steakhouse 222 S 15th St Omaha
T. Walker’s on Main Street 905 Lake Ave Gothenburg
Texas De Brazil Omaha 1100 Capitol Ave Omaha
The Alley Rose 2013 Central Kearney
The Cedar Room 505/507 North Dewey North Platte
The Committee Chophouse 302 S 36th St Omaha
The Drover 2121 S 73rd Omaha
The Loading Chute 114 N 3rd St Hampton
The Mercato and Casa Bovina 4841 N 84th St Lincoln
The Sagebrush 615 E 3rd Kimball
The Single Barrel 141 N 9th St Lincoln
The Speakeasy 72993 S Rd Holdrege
The Sportsmen’s Bar 25412 Park Ave Niobrara
Tubs Pub 107 W 5th Sumner
Two Bills Steakhouse 211 Iowa St Clearwater
Wagon Wheel Saloon & Steakhouse 823 Hwy 91 Ericson
Whiskey Creek Steakhouse 1021 S 13th Norfolk

Steak Town USA

The series will include a year of reviews of Omaha steakhouses, plus four feature stories about steakhouses around the state of Nebraska.