We train and pay people to attend under-reported public meetings in Omaha and publish the results.
ABOUT DOCUMENTERS
Nebraska Documenters is a program of Nebraska Journalism trust that empowers citizens to actively participate in local government by documenting public meetings.
We are part of a national network of organizations that seeks to help people understand what’s going on in their local communities by making important information available to the public, encouraging open conversations, and inspiring people to get involved.
Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that community members better understand the decisions its leaders are making, and how those decisions might affect them. decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive
RECENT COVERAGE
Nov. 7: Blackstone district board advances projects amid parking and safety discussions
New parking spaces, and some worry around looming streetcar construction, dominated the November meeting of the Blackstone Business Improvement District. Board members explored options to improve awareness and…
HOW TO BECOME A DOCUMENTER
Follow these steps to join our team of Documenters!
CREATING YOUR ACCOUNT
All documenters must create a profile with basic details on Documenters.org before taking an assignment. This page will walk you through all of the steps. Check out our tutorial for extra details.
- Register on Documenters.org to create your profile
- After you’ve created your account, in the upper right-hand corner you’ll see a yellow circle with your initials – click to enter your profile.
- From your profile, find the pen icon on on the left hand side of the screen to edit your profile details.
- Fill in your personal details and sign up form. Local staff use this information to process payments and learn more about your interest in the Documenters Network. Once this is complete, you’ll be ready to apply for your first workshop!
SIGN UP FOR A WORKSHOP
All Documenters must attend an orientation before applying for an assignment. Watch this video explainer to help you find the list of upcoming orientations. You can find your local orientations by clicking on the “Workshops” tab
(You can also access them directly with this link.)
We host at least 1 orientation every month. If you don’t see anything on the calendar, please email: documenters@nebraskajournalismtrust.org
PUBLIC MEETINGS QUIZ
During orientation, all Documenters learn the basics on how to report from local public meetings. We also require all Documenters to take a short Public Meetings Quiz. We’ve created this video explainer to help you take the quiz. You can also use this direct link.
GET STARTED TODAY!
Once you have created your profile, attended an orientation and completed the public meetings quiz, you’re ready to apply for your first assignment!
