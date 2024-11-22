All documenters must create a profile with basic details on Documenters.org before taking an assignment. This page will walk you through all of the steps. Check out our tutorial for extra details.

SIGN UP FOR A WORKSHOP

All Documenters must attend an orientation before applying for an assignment. Watch this video explainer to help you find the list of upcoming orientations. You can find your local orientations by clicking on the “Workshops” tab

(You can also access them directly with this link.)

We host at least 1 orientation every month. If you don’t see anything on the calendar, please email: documenters@nebraskajournalismtrust.org

PUBLIC MEETINGS QUIZ

During orientation, all Documenters learn the basics on how to report from local public meetings. We also require all Documenters to take a short Public Meetings Quiz. We’ve created this video explainer to help you take the quiz. You can also use this direct link.