Photo by Samuel Branch/Unsplash

Feb. 20: OPS board commits to 2030 reading goal, faces questions on equity and inclusion

The Omaha Public Schools board meeting focused on educational initiatives and policy discussions, with the most significant being the district’s “Moonshot Goal” to ensure all students read at grade level by 2030. Superintendent Matthew Ray presented the ambitious plan, emphasizing a district-wide commitment similar to the response to COVID-19. Board member Bri Full raised concerns about whether the goal adequately considered structural inequities and special education students, citing feedback from teachers who questioned its feasibility. The administration acknowledged the goal is ambitious, but they believe foundational gaps can be addressed through teacher training and adjustments over the next two to three years. The resolution passed unanimously.

Public comment included a call for the board to take a stronger stance on protecting transgender students. Anthony Karefa Rogers-Wright cited statistics on the increased risk of suicide in states that passed anti-transgender laws and criticized the board for not addressing how it would support affected students. Board president Jane Erdenberger responded that open meetings laws prevented a direct discussion. The board also heard updates on district policy, including a review of a 2017 resolution on immigration, which members agreed largely affirmed existing district practices.

The meeting included a legislative update, with the board approving a report on recommended positions for state legislation. One amendment shifted the board’s stance on LB31 from “monitor with research” to opposition due to concerns about how the bill defines student monitoring. Board members also celebrated student achievements, particularly the Westview girls’ wrestling team’s historic win at the state championship. The board recognized Toba Cohen-Dunning, executive director of the Omaha Public Schools Foundation, for her induction into the Horace Mann League of the USA. The meeting concluded after a closed session, adjourning at 9:05 p.m.

Meeting documented by Anthony Zarzycki

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

By Leah Keinama

