Mar. 5: Omaha MUD Board approves infrastructure projects and addresses staffing updates

The Omaha Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) Board of Directors approved several major infrastructure projects, including a $2.45 million pump station and reservoir in northwest Omaha to support future growth. Olsson was selected to conduct property assessments for the 20-acre site near 195th and State streets.

Another approved project involves acquiring land near 133rd Street for a smaller pump station to serve a new industrial development. The board also approved expanding its contractor pool for its 2025 water main replacement program, which aims to replace 17 miles of aging pipes.

Board members discussed financial concerns, including potential price increases tied to new tariffs. While MUD’s purchasing team doesn’t anticipate supply shortages, higher costs are expected despite some mitigation through yearly contracts. The board also approved contracts for security upgrades, roofing replacements and hydrant maintenance. Officials are monitoring PlumbRite’s low bid for critical cross bore inspections, emphasizing the need for close oversight due to potential safety risks.

MUD reported a slight decrease in staffing levels but is actively filling open positions. The district has 26 job openings, including 20 seasonal roles. Board members also celebrated the success of the Heat the Streets charity event, which raised $226,000. The meeting concluded with a request to review the district’s remote work policies in a future session.

Meeting documented by Brain Collins.

Read full meeting notes here.