Mar. 3: Bellevue School Board approves pay increase for teachers

Teachers in Bellevue Public schools will receive a raise next school year following the Bellevue Board of Education’s approval of a new contract during the board’s March 3 meeting.

The negotiated agreement approved by the board includes a total package increase of 4.08%. Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, new teachers will make a base salary of $39,784. In addition to the monetary items, bereavement leave will increase from three to five days.

The board also approved its parameters for setting the 2025-26 budget later this year. The budget will rely on a 35% local funding, which is in line with recent years, according to Susan Brooks, director of fiscal affairs.

The board also recognized outstanding student achievements, honoring Bellevue East’s boys bowling team for their second-place state finish, Bellevue West’s Farrin Thiemann for placing second in girls state wrestling, and two Bellevue East students for their success in state powerlifting. The board also commended students and teams for accomplishments in bowling, forensics, band, DECA, and other competitions.

Superintendent Jeff Rippe provided a legislative update, highlighting bills that could impact district policies, including one that would formalize cellphone regulations and another that could lower teacher retirement contributions. The board received an update on the Early Childhood Program, which currently serves over 500 children through home-based services and preschool enrollment. No public comments were made before the meeting moved into an executive session.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

