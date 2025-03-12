Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Mar. 3: Bellevue School Board approves pay increase for teachers

Teachers in Bellevue Public schools will receive a raise next school year following the Bellevue Board of Education’s approval of a new contract during the board’s March 3 meeting.

The negotiated agreement approved by the board includes a total package increase of 4.08%. Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, new teachers will make a base salary of $39,784. In addition to the monetary items, bereavement leave will increase from three to five days.

The board also approved its parameters for setting the 2025-26 budget later this year. The  budget will rely on a 35% local funding, which is in line with recent years, according to Susan Brooks, director of fiscal affairs.

The board also  recognized outstanding student achievements, honoring Bellevue East’s boys bowling team for their second-place state finish, Bellevue West’s Farrin Thiemann for placing second in girls state wrestling, and two Bellevue East students for their success in state powerlifting. The board also commended students and teams for accomplishments in bowling, forensics, band, DECA, and other competitions.

Superintendent Jeff Rippe provided a legislative update, highlighting bills that could impact district policies, including one that would formalize cellphone regulations and another that could lower teacher retirement contributions. The board received an update on the Early Childhood Program, which currently serves over 500 children through home-based services and preschool enrollment. No public comments were made before the meeting moved into an executive session.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Subscribe

FLATWATER’S FREE NEWSLETTER

Every Friday, we’ll deliver to your inbox Nebraska’s most interesting, meaningful, deeply reported and well-written news stories.