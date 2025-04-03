March 24: Ralston school board approves new RISE location, saying perks outweigh concerns about bar next door

The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education approved a lease for a new location for the RISE Alternative School program, which serves students facing academic and behavioral challenges, during its meeting Monday.

Program director Tyler Barna highlighted RISE’s impact, noting that two recent graduates have secured jobs, including one at UPS on a promotional track. The new space requires minimal renovations and meets accessibility requirements, though board members acknowledged concerns about its proximity to a bar. The lease was approved.

The board also recognized standout athletes and top scholars. Thirteen Ralston High School wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, with three earning medals: Anthony Cortijo (5th, Class B Boys 175 lbs), Oliviana Medina (5th, Class B Girls 115 lbs), and Brody Schmitt (3rd, Class B Boys 126 lbs). The district also honored 2025 valedictorians Allison Schanbacher and Morgan Ritchie for their academic excellence. Superintendent Jason Buckingham praised the students, and the board took photos with the honorees.

The board also received updates on legislative issues affecting the district, school improvement efforts at Seymour Elementary, and a grant proposal for a community garden to combat food insecurity. The garden, spearheaded by RPS staff and students, would provide hands-on learning opportunities while addressing Ralston’s classification as a food desert. The district’s bond-funded construction projects remain on track, with officials confident that planned upgrades—including a daycare facility and elementary school renovations—will be completed within budget.

