Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

March 24: Ralston school board approves new RISE location, saying perks outweigh concerns about bar next door

The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education approved a lease for a new location for the RISE Alternative School program, which serves students facing academic and behavioral challenges, during its meeting Monday. 

Program director Tyler Barna highlighted RISE’s impact, noting that two recent graduates have secured jobs, including one at UPS on a promotional track. The new space requires minimal renovations and meets accessibility requirements, though board members acknowledged concerns about its proximity to a bar. The lease was approved.

The board also recognized standout athletes and top scholars. Thirteen Ralston High School wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, with three earning medals: Anthony Cortijo (5th, Class B Boys 175 lbs), Oliviana Medina (5th, Class B Girls 115 lbs), and Brody Schmitt (3rd, Class B Boys 126 lbs). The district also honored 2025 valedictorians Allison Schanbacher and Morgan Ritchie for their academic excellence. Superintendent Jason Buckingham praised the students, and the board took photos with the honorees.

The board also received updates on legislative issues affecting the district, school improvement efforts at Seymour Elementary, and a grant proposal for a community garden to combat food insecurity. The garden, spearheaded by RPS staff and students, would provide hands-on learning opportunities while addressing Ralston’s classification as a food desert. The district’s bond-funded construction projects remain on track, with officials confident that planned upgrades—including a daycare facility and elementary school renovations—will be completed within budget.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Flatwater Free Press
A new era of Nebraska news

When we need it most.

Join nearly 20,000 of your smartest neighbors and sign up for our free statewide email newsletter. You’ll get the latest Flatwater features, in-depth investigations and the best stories from news outlets around the state.