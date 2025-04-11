April 1: Students urge Bellevue City Council to consider citywide composting

At its April 1 meeting, the Bellevue City Council heard from local students and environmental advocates who urged the city to consider implementing a citywide composting program.

Bellevue West High School seniors Lina Foss and Arj Patel, along with representatives from Green Bellevue, shared data from existing school composting initiatives, noting that Bellevue West diverts approximately 10 tons of food waste annually. Speakers said the programs not only reduce landfill use but also promote sustainability, and invited council members to attend the city’s upcoming Earth Day celebration.

The council recognized April 13 as Earth Day and April 25 as Arbor Day in Bellevue, issuing proclamations in support of environmental stewardship.

Council members also voted unanimously to approve the rezoning and preliminary platting of land for the proposed Bellevue Entertainment District, located at Highway 75 and Hidden Valley Drive. The development will include mixed-use zoning intended to support commercial and entertainment options in northwest Bellevue.

A site plan for a proposed AutoZone at Kennedy Town Center was tabled until the council’s April 15 meeting to align with related zoning items. Council members also approved several routine business items, including a $315,504 Community Development Block Grant agreement, a forensic services contract with Douglas County, and infrastructure repairs. The meeting adjourned at 6:43 p.m.

