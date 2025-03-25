Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Mar. 10: Omaha School Board celebrates student success, approves tech purchases

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education recognized Marrs Middle School and Bryan High School for winning their respective divisions in the 2025 African American History Challenge, hosted by 100 Black Men of Omaha. Students shared how the competition boosted their motivation to excel in all subjects as they prepare for the national finals in New Orleans this June. The board also announced that Benson High School will soon open a comprehensive health clinic, offering mental, physical and dental care — a unique service among U.S. school clinics.

Public comment focused heavily on safety and content concerns. Parent Josh Cahill returned to the board to report that his child had experienced four incidents of sexual assault at an OPS school, expressing frustration with the district’s handling of the situation. Multiple speakers, including Linda Vermooten, called for the removal of sexually explicit books from school libraries.

The board approved various spending measures, including the purchase of 63 MacBook Air laptops for secondary art teachers and extensions of contracts for digital radios, microscopes, and fiber optic services. Board member Jane Erdenberger reaffirmed OPS’s commitment to its “Moonshot” goal of ensuring all students are reading at grade level by 2030. The board also shared plans to hold town hall meetings in each sub-district, inviting members to submit topics for discussion.

