Mar. 10: Despite going $1M over budget, Westside school board approves school renovation project

The Westside Public Schools Board of Education approved several projects during its latest meeting, including renovations for Rockbrook Elementary and Westside High School’s cafeteria. Rockbrook’s renovations are now projected at $4.8 million, exceeding the original $3.5 million budget, with bond premium funds expected to cover the difference. The high school cafeteria project, set to begin exterior construction in November and interior work in early 2026, will use a Construction Management at Risk delivery method to streamline the process. A contract for architectural work at Loveland Elementary was approved.

The board greenlit a plan that introduces AppleCare for financial relief, alongside new possible fee structures for device repairs and replacements. Students may also have the option to work off fees through community service. The district expects these changes to cut technology lease payments from $1.56 million to $1.26 million by 2029. The board also approved the sale of surplus devices.

The meeting highlighted several student accomplishments, including Ava Waggoner being named the 2025 Nebraska Student Journalist of the Year and three students earning full-ride Grit Scholarships to Creighton University. Show choir groups Westside Connections and Treble Express were both crowned grand champions. The board also announced new principal appointments: Kira McLean at Sunset Hills and Michelle Patterson at Hillside Elementary.

Meeting documented by Zara Valentine.

Read full meeting notes here.

