Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

Feb. 25: Douglas County board opposes voting bill, reviews public safety trends

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to oppose Nebraska legislative bill 451, which election commissioner Brian Kruse warned would significantly disrupt the county’s voting process and increase costs. Kruse emphasized that Douglas County’s voter registration system functions effectively without issue. Commissioner Mike Friend criticized the Legislature for excessive regulation, noting that 715 bills had already been introduced this year.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported a sharp decline in property crimes, particularly construction thefts, due to investigative restructuring and the use of license plate readers. The department emphasized traffic safety as the primary public concern and addressed ongoing efforts related to homeless encampments. Commissioner James Cavanaugh highlighted that a small number of individuals were responsible for many past construction thefts.

The board also recognized March as Women’s History Month and Irish-American Heritage Month, with local leaders and community representatives marking the occasions. All consent agenda items passed unanimously, including agreements for cross-jurisdictional law enforcement, increased funding for mental health and overdose prevention, and continued mentorship programs for youth. The Board of Equalization announced a March 11 hearing on omitted property and increased property values.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama

