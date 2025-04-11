Mar. 25: Omaha City Council approves housing developments amid infrastructure concerns

At its Tuesday meeting, the Omaha City Council approved a series of development and rezoning proposals, including a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay district at 5804 Corby Street, where a dispute over an aging sewer line was raised.

Resident Ian Hochwender expressed concerns about the lack of a formal easement agreement and potential financial risks tied to infrastructure repairs. Developers stated they would cover some costs but emphasized that the property’s current owner must finalize an agreement. The council approved the project with the condition that the involved parties resolve the sewer issue privately.

In addition to the Corby Street project, the council approved several major housing developments, including a 261-unit multifamily complex near 8th and Douglas Streets and a mixed-income housing initiative at 3030 Upland Parkway, part of the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. Kensington Park, a development near 204th and Q Streets designed to increase residential density, also received unanimous approval. A duplex rezoning at 3960 North 36 Ave. was passed following discussion on affordability and parking.

Meeting by Zara Valentine

