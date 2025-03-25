Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Mar. 18: Citing need for greater community engagement, Omaha City Council delays liquor licence decisions

The Omaha City Council delayed decisions on multiple liquor license applications as members pressed business owners on community engagement and product restrictions. Councilmember Juanita Johnson raised concerns over a new liquor license application for Shankhar Food Mart Shooters, prompting Councilmember Danny Begley to request the owner’s presence at a future meeting. Similarly, a Mega Saver application was postponed until the owner’s attorney could confirm their community outreach efforts. The council approved a revised license for Y Family Convenience Store after the owner agreed to inventory restrictions and a commitment to selling fresh produce.

The council also advanced several planning and development measures, including rezoning requests and a tax increment financing (TIF) plan for a site at 2911 Poppleton Ave. Developers confirmed that 30% of units in the project would be below market rate, but housing advocate Sheryl Garst warned of financial challenges ahead due to rising construction costs and the absence of new federal funding. The council approved the measure, recognizing the need for affordable housing in Omaha.

Tensions briefly flared during the consent agenda proceedings when an audience member accused the council of violating public comment rules. Councilmember Pete Festersen spoke over the objection before allowing limited testimony, including statements of support from Ava Tracy. The meeting proceeded with all consent agenda items and ordinances on second reading passing. The council adjourned at 2:48 p.m.

Meeting documented by Anthony J. Zarzycki

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Flatwater Free Press
A new era of Nebraska news

When we need it most.

Join nearly 20,000 of your smartest neighbors and sign up for our free statewide email newsletter. You’ll get the latest Flatwater features, in-depth investigations and the best stories from news outlets around the state.