Mar. 18: Citing need for greater community engagement, Omaha City Council delays liquor licence decisions

The Omaha City Council delayed decisions on multiple liquor license applications as members pressed business owners on community engagement and product restrictions. Councilmember Juanita Johnson raised concerns over a new liquor license application for Shankhar Food Mart Shooters, prompting Councilmember Danny Begley to request the owner’s presence at a future meeting. Similarly, a Mega Saver application was postponed until the owner’s attorney could confirm their community outreach efforts. The council approved a revised license for Y Family Convenience Store after the owner agreed to inventory restrictions and a commitment to selling fresh produce.

The council also advanced several planning and development measures, including rezoning requests and a tax increment financing (TIF) plan for a site at 2911 Poppleton Ave. Developers confirmed that 30% of units in the project would be below market rate, but housing advocate Sheryl Garst warned of financial challenges ahead due to rising construction costs and the absence of new federal funding. The council approved the measure, recognizing the need for affordable housing in Omaha.

Tensions briefly flared during the consent agenda proceedings when an audience member accused the council of violating public comment rules. Councilmember Pete Festersen spoke over the objection before allowing limited testimony, including statements of support from Ava Tracy. The meeting proceeded with all consent agenda items and ordinances on second reading passing. The council adjourned at 2:48 p.m.

Meeting documented by Anthony J. Zarzycki

