Mar. 12: Omaha Municipal Land Bank approves property sale, talks strategic plan

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank Board of Directors approved the sale of a vacant lot at 2817 N. 15th Ave. for use as a garden, despite concerns from some board members and the public about a lack of neighborhood consultation. While the sale will result in a financial loss for the Land Bank, board chair Patrick Falke noted that ongoing maintenance costs would be eliminated. Board member Grace Daniele-Kouassi and City Council member Juanita Johnson questioned whether nearby residents had been consulted, and public commenter Cheryl Weston urged the board to engage with neighbors in future transactions. The sale was approved unanimously.

During the meeting, executive director Leslie Smith reported that the Land Bank is exploring new depository options to improve interest rates on its $2.4 million in cash reserves. The organization’s property holdings currently total approximately 350 lots, with operating incomes and expenses in line with the previous year. Smith also announced that French language support has been added to the Land Bank’s website, and property listings now indicate buildable status and landscaping details. The Land Bank will play a key role in a June housing conference at the Capitol District Marriott, aimed at fostering collaboration on housing issues.

Consultants from the Center for Community Progress presented recommendations for the Land Bank’s 2025-27 strategic plan, emphasizing the need for clearer communication about the organization’s role in community development. They highlighted Omaha’s strong real estate market but noted challenges such as rising housing costs and a lack of capital for development. Public commenters praised the Land Bank’s improved leadership, transparency and the effectiveness of its OMLB Scorecard. Consultant Todd Swirczek encouraged better coordination between the Land Bank, city government and local developers to address housing challenges.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here