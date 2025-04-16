April 9: Omaha Land Bank approves discounted property sales

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank board approved two property sales during its April 9 meeting. The board greenlit a discounted sale of a buildable lot on Underwood Avenue to a first-time land bank buyer with 20 years of construction experience, and a second lot on North 35 Avenue to a nonprofit housing developer backed by multiple funding sources. Both buyers qualified for discounted pricing under the Land Bank’s scorecard system. A member of the public raised questions about building deadlines, prompting board clarification that developers must complete construction within two years unless a longer timeframe is pre-disclosed.

The board also announced a new legal adviser: Tim Nolan, recently retired from the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. Financial updates revealed the organization is operating under budget for the first quarter of 2025, with no significant changes to liabilities or cash equivalents from the previous year. Board members approved a resolution to cancel delinquent taxes and special assessments on properties tied to affordable housing efforts, aligning with ongoing policy priorities to remove barriers for redevelopment.

The board is entering the final year of its current strategic plan and is working on a three-year action roadmap. A site visit from the Center for Community Collaboration helped evaluate the Land Bank’s community impact, while a 10-year impact report is underway. Members also discussed potential takeaways from Ohio’s land bank strategies and legislative developments in Lincoln, including LB620 and LB458, which may significantly impact property tax and housing policies in Nebraska. Registration remains open for the Reignite2Unite Omaha Development Symposium in June, and the board’s growing Ambassadors Program is nearing its next graduation milestone.

Meeting documented Paulissa Kipp

