Oct. 2: MUD Board of Directors

The MUD board approved $1.5 million in investments focused on safety and security upgrades. Key projects include a $130,800 audio-visual warning system at MUD headquarters, a $1.1 million sodium bisulfite system at the Platte West Water Production Facility to meet environmental standards, and $160,000 for enhanced security measures at various water quality labs.

The board also heard updates on several infrastructure projects, with director of plant engineering Trevor Tonniges reporting on water main installations and related developments. Notable projects include a 16% cost increase for a Pine Creek water main due to rising material prices and a cost-saving of $46,931 for the Heartwood Preserve Residences project, which came in under budget. Other items included tree removal at Platte West and the completion of fence construction. The board also discussed bids for additional projects, including rejecting the lowest bid for forklifts due to specification issues, and moving forward with the next lowest bid.

Vice president of engineering Masa Niiya presented plans for a renewable gas facility at the Pheasant Point Landfill, which would require extending MUD’s gas service area. If approved, the project would be fully funded by Waste Management and could provide enough gas to heat approximately 15,000 homes.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

