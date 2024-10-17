‘Holy smokes’: Meet the 12-year-old from North Omaha who wowed Tim Walz with her voice

The unmistakable boos started to get to Jayde Dorsey as she waited backstage for her turn to go on at The Astro in La Vista.

Oh my God, they’re going to boo me!

The stage that day in August was the biggest yet for Jayde, a 12-year-old from North Omaha with a voice described as “God gifted.” She was part of a lineup in support of the headliner: the Democratic Party’s newly nominated pick for vice president, Tim Walz.

The native Nebraskan turned Minnesota governor was the primary draw for the crowd of 4,500, but Jayde earned newfound fame that day – along with a potential invitation to perform in Washington, D.C. in January depending on the outcome of the presidential election.

“I was shaking I was so nervous,” Jayde recalled. “This was my first time being in that kind of setting … I didn’t want to mess up because of it. But then when I went on stage and sang all my nerves went away.”

It has been a whirlwind two months for the Dorsey family and a learning experience for Jayde, who now knows that booing is a common rally refrain when referencing political opponents. It’s also inspired a flood of pride and admiration in the community – from the family’s church to Jayde’s former elementary school.

“I absolutely love that she’s being elevated for her talents and for her leadership,” said Susan Toohey, superintendent at Nelson Mandela Elementary where Jayde went to school.

The young singer with a voice and poise beyond her years has emerged as an ambassador for the school, for her church, for North Omaha, Toohey said. “I love to see that she’s able to take her talents and share them more broadly.”

***

The Sunday service at Salem Baptist on Oct. 13 was already a lively one before Jayde Dorsey uttered a word.

But then she belted out a rendition of “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” bringing an R&B spin to the traditional hymn. Members of the jubilant congregation shot to their feet, raised their hands overhead and replied to her call-and-response evocation.

“She definitely sings under what we call the anointing,” said Salem Baptist member Llana Smith. “It’s a very spirit-filled voice.”

“When I sing on stage it’s like the spirit moves me and I sing it all out,” said Jayde, who finds it hard coming down after such ecstatic expression.

Jayde Dorsey sings “His Eye is on the Sparrow” during Sunday service at Salem Baptist in Omaha on Oct. 13, 2024. The Dorsey family joined Salem Baptist shortly after Jayde started singing. The congregation quickly took notice of Jayde’s voice. Photo by Abiola Kosoko for the Flatwater Free Press

It’s difficult to imagine now, but that voice came as a surprise to parents Nia and Jamar Dorsey. “Neither of us can carry a tune,” Nia Dorsey said. Nor can her three older siblings or twin brother, JJ. The family missed clues when preschooler Jayde sang at home, her melodious voice lost in the noise and activity of high energy twins.

Then the Dorseys got a call from staff at Nelson Mandela. Jayde was singing in class and not being quiet, Nia Dorsey recalled.

“So we picked her up and we asked her, ‘what is going on with you in school, why do you keep running your mouth in class?’”

Then she told her daughter to sing what she had sung in class. Jayde started singing “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

“And when she got done, we looked at each other,” Jamar Dorsey said. Both parents started to tear up. “Once we understood,” he added, “it was a little difficult to be upset.”

The music staff at Nelson Mandela soon confirmed what the Dorseys realized that day. They started to give Jayde as many opportunities as they could find, including a spot performing at the school’s fifth-grade graduation, which earned a standing ovation, according to Mandela principal Genevive Core.

“Her performances always capture hearts and make people feel good,” Core said. “She articulates not just the words but the feelings.”

Soon after Jayde began singing the Dorseys joined Salem Baptist, and a congregation used to serious talent took notice.

“She came out of nowhere,” said church member Smith, whose own daughter Quiana honed her chops there before becoming a Broadway performer. “Jayde sang one Sunday morning and just brought the house down. … Nobody believed she was only 11 at the time sounding like that.”

Jayde’s public profile has grown but she maintains a low profile, noted Katy Chattin, principal of St. Pius-St. Leo School, where Jayde now attends.

“She does these amazing things and then comes back to school on Monday as if nothing ever happened, just another one of the kids,” said Chattin. “It’s often me who kind of seeks her out to talk about it because I’m so excited for her.”

Ali Parker, music teacher at St. Pius-St. Leo School, said she has never encountered another student like the rising phenom with the strong voice.

“ I think she is a God gifted prodigy,” Parker said.

***

For the Walz rally, Jayde had to select songs to sing. After consulting with her parents, she landed on “Rise Up” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.”

“I’ve been feeling that song since I was like 6 years old,” Jayde said of the Cooke standard. “I feel like that song really connects with people and makes them feel emotional in a good way.”

For a few moments, this old soul with a powerhouse delivery turned the rally into church.

“And can I just say, Nebraska, my God, Jayde Dorsey’s voice … holy smokes,” Walz said at the beginning of his remarks, drawing applause from the crowd. “I don’t want to get ahead of ourself, but maybe she will need to do something in January, too.”

A crowd of roughly 4,500 people listens as Jayde Dorsey sings during the Tim Walz rally at The Astro in La Vista on Aug. 17, 2024. Dorsey said she was nervous but instantly settled down once she started singing. Photo by Naomi Delkamiller, Nebraska News Service

When it was over, attendees flocked to Jayde, wanting to talk and take pictures, said Nia Dorsey. “She couldn’t get out the door.”

Precious McKesson, Nebraska Democratic Party executive director, said people are still talking about the performance months after the fact.

“It was a beautiful moment,” McKesson said. “People were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this young lady is awesome.’”

Jayde then got invited to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – known as the Black national anthem – at the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Ben Nelson Gala earlier this month.

That standing-ovation performance made an impression on several notable figures in attendance, McKesson said, including Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and Gwen Walz, wife of Tim Walz.

McKesson said DNC officials that night told Jayde and her parents that a performance spot in the nation’s capital will be found for her come January should Harris-Walz win.

Nia Dorsey is not sure Jayde fully understands the magnitude of her new found celebrity. Jayde, who has been doing pageants since she was 6, was in Orlando recently for a pageant. A few strangers there recognized her as “that girl” with the big voice from the rally.

“I don’t think she gets how big it is because she’s such a humble kid. … Right now she’s just a kid and living her life,” Nia Dorsey said.

***

Aside from a potential Inauguration Day performance, Jayde’s immediate future doesn’t look all that different from an ambitious and active middle schooler. There’s volleyball, basketball, pageants and school.

And singing.

“I’m happy on stage,” she said. “If I’m having a sad or bad day, music just brings me joy. Those things I go through at school all come out when I sing. … I just feel free.”

That freedom is the payoff for commitment and hard work.

“She comes at each performance fearlessly and effortlessly,” said vocal coach Justin Payne. “And what looks like ease on the stage is really hours and hours of practice and grit that she puts in at home. It’s evident.”

The attention since the Walz rally has been overwhelming at times and a bit of a mixed bag, said Jamar Dorsey. They’ve had to deal with a few negative comments on social media – remarks that turned Jayde’s smile to tears, Nia Dorsey said.

The Dorsey family says it’s been a whirlwind since footage of 12-year-old Jayde (center) singing at a Tim Walz rally blew up online. Overall, they’re grateful for the experience, as well as the support. Photo by Abiola Kosoko for the Flatwater Free Press

“It was very hurtful. We’ve had to mentally prepare her that there’s going to be people who love you and your voice and people that don’t.”

Later this year Jayde will appear in the Rose Theater production of “A Christmas Story.”

Omaha singer-actor-director Kathy Tyree is directing the musical. She said the possibilities for Jayde are endless.

“Her vocal ability is amazing and can stand alongside singers twice her age.”

Ananias Montague, minister of music and fine arts at Salem Baptist, agreed with Tyree’s assessment. “She is advanced, but I believe she has only scratched the surface of where she can go.” For her part, Jayde hopes for a possible “American Idol” tryout.

The Dorseys, who are quick to credit all the support from the community, are proud of their daughter. “I think she’s learning so much more because of her gift. It’s opening a lot of pathways,” said Jamar Dorsey.

“When adults meet her they always speak about how polite and friendly and respectful she is. That makes me feel equally as proud as her performing.”

Jayde is already looking at options for high school. She wants to find a good fit. And she wants to continue singing.

“I feel like with my voice the important thing is to bring people together and make them feel emotional in a good way,” she said. “I just love to sing and make people feel happy.”