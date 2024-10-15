Oct. 7: Millard Public School Board Meeting

The Millard school board approved several key agenda items, including the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school calendars, a $30 million general obligation bond, and contracts for playground replacements at Bryan and Cody Elementary schools. Chad Meisgeier, chief financial officer, presented results from a community survey, noting that 60% of respondents either have or had children in Millard schools and gave the district positive feedback. Discussions on a proposed bond between $140 million and $180 million showed strong support for safety, trade, special education, and infrastructure improvements. However, upgrades to classroom furniture and playground equipment were less favored, and 69 respondents opposed the bond.

In his presentation, Bill Jelkin, director of student services, shared a report showing stable attendance rates but increased behavioral issues in the district. Jelkin partly attributed high school behavioral problems to social media influences and suggested legislative changes banning suspensions for K-2 students as a factor in rising elementary school disciplinary actions.

During public comments, a speaker raised concerns about explicit content in school libraries, reading a passage from “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and expressing her opposition to exposing students to such material.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here