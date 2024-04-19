Eviction filings by the Omaha Housing Authority hit a six-year high in 2023. A bill signed by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, will mandate OHA tenants facing eviction have the right to a court-appointed lawyer at the housing authority’s expense. Photo by Jeremy Turley/Flatwater Free Press

New laws will overhaul Omaha Housing Authority’s eviction practices, ban school lunch debt collections

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill Wednesday that will reform the Omaha Housing Authority’s eviction processes and reconstitute the public agency’s board. 

The passage of Legislative Bill 840 comes after the Flatwater Free Press published a series of stories that found OHA’s eviction filings hit a six-year high in 2023. 

Beginning in July 2025, OHA tenants facing eviction will have the right to a court-appointed lawyer at the housing authority’s expense. Last year, the agency regularly charged $350 or more in legal fees to tenants in eviction proceedings. 

The new law will also expand OHA’s complaint process for tenants and add two more resident commissioners to the agency’s board.

OHA will have to make much-needed improvements to benefit residents and to prevent unfair treatment, said bill sponsor Sen. Terrell McKinney, a North Omaha Democrat.

OHA CEO Joanie Poore did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency paid a lobbyist $15,000 to oppose the legislation in March, according to a contract obtained via a records request.

After a four-month pause on most eviction filings, OHA initiated several cases last month against public housing tenants for nonpayment of rent.

Pillen also signed a bill on Wednesday that will prohibit school districts from sending students’ school meal debts to collections agencies.

Flatwater reported in February that four of the 20 largest school districts in the state used private debt collectors to recoup unpaid lunch tabs. Lincoln Public Schools, which sent nearly 1,700 meal debts to collections in 2023, suspended the practice a week after Flatwater’s story was published.

By Jeremy Turley

