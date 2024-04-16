Creative Capitals: Exclusive poster series for recurring donors

The Flatwater Free Press and Nebraska Arts Council have combined forces to launch a new poster series celebrating some of our state’s most distinctive arts communities.

This exclusive series showcases the energy and character of six of the state’s official Creative Districts. These original works, made by an artist selected from each district, celebrate the distinct cultural identities that make these communities truly special.

For a limited time, new recurring donors to the Flatwater Free Press can get their choice of a poster as a thank you for your support. All proceeds go to support telling stories that celebrate the best of Nebraska and hold truth to power.

The posters highlight the Creative Districts in six communities:

The Flora District, Ashland Abigail Eccleston

Abigail Eccleston Benson Creative District, Omaha Bart Vargas

Bart Vargas Columbus Creative District Yara Ramos Hernandez

Yara Ramos Hernandez McCook Creative District Jared Muehlenkamp

Jared Muehlenkamp Nebraska City Creative District Tina Dia

Tina Dia UNI Place Creative District, Lincoln Adria Chilcote

Huge thanks to the Nebraska Arts Council for helping make this a reality, and to our friends at Benson First Friday for inspiring the effort.