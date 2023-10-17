Governor’s comments about FFP reporter infuriating, dead wrong

In August, reporter Yanqi Xu heard her name called from a stage in Philadelphia for a national award recognizing Our Dirty Water, her series examining Nebraska’s high nitrate levels and their potential connection to childhood cancer.
Weeks later, she published a piece looking at the environmental impact of Pillen Family Farms, Gov. Jim Pillen’s company. She found that 16 Pillen hog farms have recorded nitrate levels higher than 50 parts per million – five times higher than is considered safe to drink. One farm recorded a reading of 445 parts per million.
Yanqi combed through hundreds of government records to find that a dozen Pillen operations violated state regulations. Employees at one farm constructed a PVC pipe to drain pig waste into a freshwater channel.
Four days after we published that story, Governor Jim Pillen called into KFAB radio from a trade mission in Japan. He touted Nebraska’s historical support for immigrants, saying “We are the most welcoming state in the country.”
Then the governor was asked to comment on Yanqi’s work.
“Number one, I didn’t read it. And I won’t,” Pillen said. “Number two, all you got to do is look at the author. The author is from communist China. What more do you need to know?”
What more do you need to know?
More.
Much, much more.
Yanqi Xu (pronounced “Yen-chee Shu”) did grow up in China, in Guangzhou. She left for Beijing, where she studied English and international journalism.
She then left everything she had ever known. She moved to the United States. She wanted to pursue American-style journalism.
She earned her masters degree at my alma mater, the University of Missouri-Columbia. She got a crash course in the power of government transparency while working at the National Freedom of Information Coalition. She anchored for a radio station. She began using data to find and tell revelatory stories at the National Institute for Computer Assisted-Reporting and the Investigative Reporting Workshop. She eventually joined North Carolina Policy Watch, that state’s chapter of States Newsroom, which also launched Nebraska Examiner.
Then she joined us at Flatwater Free Press almost exactly two years ago now, and wasted no time becoming a key reporter – for us, and for Nebraska.
Her work speaks for itself.
Yanqi sniffed out the larger story behind a recall effort in Alvo. She examined overtime in the prison system to discover employees doubling their salary by working 100-hour weeks. She analyzed the attendance records of the Nebraska Board of Parole, finding that the full board showed up together to hearings 37 percent of the time. (They started showing up for hearings far more in the year after her story ran.)
She has done all of this while pursuing a second master’s degree, this time in analytics. And she is far more than even the impressive sum of her stories.
Yanqi loves live music. She hated the Nebraska wind when she moved here, though she said this week that she’s growing used to it. She works late. She didn’t get to see her parents back in China for three years during COVID-19, until she could finally visit last December.
She’s whip smart. She’s pit bull stubborn. She’s a courageous reporter, a remarkable reporter.
She’s remarkable, period.
That’s not merely my opinion. The United States government, our government, recently awarded her a visa reserved for those with “extraordinary ability.” Her experience was documented by Poynter, an industry publication, earlier this year.
It is in part because of her status that we took our time responding to the governor’s statement. We consulted with immigration attorneys to ensure we wouldn’t be putting her at risk by defending her – by making the case that, yes, there is much more to know about Yanqi Xu than where she’s from.
But we also took our time because, frankly, this is uncomfortable. Good journalists like Yanqi want to write stories – they don’t want to be the story.
We in the media are used to criticism. We do it ourselves, questioning our own reporting, our biases, our facts, our sources.
Had Governor Pillen spoken to the facts Yanqi found, I wouldn’t be writing this now. Elected officials deserve the chance to respond to findings. We offered every opportunity for him to do so before we ran the story. He declined them all.
This week, I also offered Pillen the opportunity to apologize for his words, calling his office and emailing his staff. He has yet to respond. I hope he still will. I hope that he takes the time to reflect on his response and understand why it may make many thousands of Nebraskans feel less welcome here.
Yanqi has been in the United States since 2017. She has lived in four states and Washington DC. This, she said, is the first time anyone has written her off based on her origin. And it was broadcast, over the air, by the governor of Nebraska.
As an employer, that infuriates me.
As a believer in democracy and a free press, it saddens me.
As a Nebraskan, it embarrasses me.
31 Comments
Yanqi Xu is amazing. Working 100 hour weeks is beyond dedication to the truth. Our “Governor” loves hiding from the truth. I do not trust him at all. I hope Yanqi keeps uncovering stories in Nebraska for a LONG time.
This sickens me. That was a horrible thing to say. So now the governor can generalize an entire population? The words that come to mind are not fit to print.
Another good “example from real life” for my critical thinking class when we discuss common fallacies like ad hominem, red herrings, etc. I’m sure Yanqi, being an actual adult in the room, recognizes that when people respond like this, you know you’ve done good work. Keep it up.
Yanqi Xu, Nebraka needs you. Keep up your impressive work.
Thank you for writing this column. What you said certainly needed to be said.
Thank you, Flatwater and Yanqui Xu. Your work does indeed speak for itself. As Pillen’s words speak for his despicability.
I’m so thankful for brave journalists telling the truth. Keep up the good work.
Thank you for writing this piece. Yanqi Xu is a remarkable reporter. Nebraska is lucky to have a skilled reporter like her.
Thank you for writing this. The governor’s attack was despicable and a poor (but telling) reflection on Nebraska.
This is another example of the lack of transparency and accountability of this Governor and his Administrative Team. Our family has experienced this model of leadership Governor Pillen advocates in regards to the failure of DHHS to protect our child’s closed adoption records. A Tort was filed regarding this matter and it progressed to a status of “Final” when we requested the meaning of “Final” we were told this was a clerical error and within 12 hours the Nebraska Risk Management website changed taking away the option of citizens to track the progress of their Torts against the State of Nebraska. Calling out Yangi Xu for her country of birth, and questioning her integrity is ironic and telling of the lack of accountability this Governor promotes and exemplifies.
Great journalism! Mr. Pillen’s remarks make him sound ignorant and prejudiced. We deserve more from our governor…he throws up MAGA smokescreens to deflect attention from FFP stories.
Outstanding work for bringing these things to light. One can only hope that more people will take this seriously and do the right thing.
Excellent response to Governors words. Thank you for your continued excellent journalism at FFP!
I am saddened, yet not surprised. Our governor is a racist bigot. He is a homophobe. He is a misogynist. He believes the wealthy are more important that the poor, and he believes his religious views should be law for everyone. Cheers to your great reporting, and I’m sorry our governor doesn’t understand compassion or Nebraska nice.
Thanks. You nailed it!
So sorry to hear that things have descended to this level in Nebraska. I once believed we were all better than this.
Thanks for bringing this story to our attention. Yanqui Xu is doing tremendous work and I am so glad you were able to let us know of her incredible background. Keep up the good work.
Governor Pillen’s statements need to be condemned and he should be held accountable to the harm his hog farm waste is causing.
We can’t let this go any more than we can let his lack of transparency in doing the states business. Nebraskans deserve better. Yanqui Xu deserves better. Thank you to her and you.
Thank you Yanqui Xu and FFP! Keep up the great work.
Thank you for defending her, taking the time to make sure she as not hurt by your defense and for hiring her. I find her stories. Wry well researched and written amazingly well. Thank you FFP for stories that expose the truth! Yanqi Xu you are amazing!
Great journalism, Yanqi! I am glad you are doing this work. Poisoning the environment is one of the most urgent issues at any time and any place — and one of the greatest arguments for why we need local, daily, independent journalism! Furthermore, what a great example by Matt Wynn in how leaders can and should stand up for their team members! Long live independent journalism and long live FFP!!!
Thanks not being part of the get along media in our politcally vindictive market.
I am saddened and embarrassed as well at the governor’s unwillingness to respond to questions submitted to him. But, heck didn’t we see that coming in his campaign when he refused to debate? Is it truth he fears?
Hear hear! Thank you for this robust defense of a brilliant reporter. Pillen’s remarks were disgusting, just like his farms.
Thank you for writing this commentary and supporting Yanqi — she’s a terrific journalist and a valuable asset for your town, for Nebraska and the U.S. I know her because she’s part of the 2023-2024 class of the Poynter Koch Media and Journalism Fellowship (I’m serve as an advisor for the fellowship) and I applaud the Flatwater Free Press for allowing her to be part of the PKMJF. We need more journalists like her — and editors like you — across the country.
I’d like to add my thank you to all of the other appreciative comments that you have received. Thank you Yanqi Xu, thank you Matt Wynn and thank you Flatwater Free Press.
High nitrate levels are a serious risk to Nebraska’s citizens. How telling that Governor Pollen is completely unconcerned about his constituents and thinks an ad hominem attack against Yanqi Xu is the appropriate response to this important information. For shame.
Comments like the one our Governor made is to attack Yanqi Xu rather than accepting criticism and or blame for his own actions: When someone deflects, they are trying to feel less guilty, avoid negative consequences, and put the blame on others. He uses deflection because she exposes the truth.
My question is this: How did he know about the author but not the story?
I think his comment was ignorant.
A huge thank you to you, Yanqi, and the FFP, from another local reporter in California. You are the best of the best.
Embarrassed Nebraskan covers my part of this issue. Additionally my hope is that Yanqi is reassured of her welcome, our appreciation and our support by the comments here.
I am beyond words at the Governor’s response. We are the parents of two daughters adopted from China (both now successful graduates from college). Are they also suspect since they come from “communist China”? For the Governor (the Governor of our state!) to say he’s not going to read the article but then attacks her personally on the basis of her nationality/ethnicity gives new meaning to “Nebraska, it’s not for everyone “! Our daughters have both moved to Minnesota where they have good jobs and are welcomed! As a life long 4th generation Nebraskan I am saddened by what has happened to our state,