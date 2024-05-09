Flatwater Free Press in NYC

Join us to celebrate a new chapter in Nebraska journalism, from a stunning spot in the heart of the world’s media capital.
At this one-of-a-kind Flatwater Free Press event, you’ll meet big-time journalists with Nebraska ties and enjoy food, drink and incredible views.
The night will include remarks from Dick Tofel, founder of ProPublica, the country’s most renowned nonprofit newsroom.
Event Details
Thursday, June 20 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sony Music Entertainment Rooftop Terrace
25 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10010
Registration
Secure your ticket by Monday, June 3
More about our speaker
Dick Tofel was the founding general manager (and first employee) of ProPublica from 2007-2012, and its president from 2013 until September 2021. During the period of Tofel’s business leadership, ProPublica published stories that won seven Pulitzer Prizes, seven National Magazine Awards, five Peabody Awards, three Emmy Awards and eleven George Polk Awards, among other honors. Tofel was formerly the assistant publisher of The Wall Street Journal.
Tofel is an Instructor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where he led a faculty seminar on “The Pandemic, the Press, and Public Health” and teaches a course on “Engaging with the Press.”
Tofel is a recipient (with Paul Steiger) of the 2021 Kiplinger Award for Contributions to Journalism from the National Press Foundation, and earlier received the 2020 Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service in Newsletter Journalism for the ProPublica Newsletter “Not Shutting Up,” and the 2019 Newmark Journalism Award from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.