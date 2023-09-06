Pillen Family Farms’ response to Flatwater Free Press

Gov. Jim Pillen, through a spokesperson, has directed all questions regarding his business history to Pillen Family Farms. The company is currently run by his children Sarah Pillen and Brock Pillen, who serve as co-CEOs.
Pillen Family Farms executives haven’t responded to specific questions from the Flatwater Free Press and Investigative Midwest, its reporting partner on this series, “Pigs and Power.”
However, co-CEO Sarah Pillen emailed a statement to FFP and Investigative Midwest reporters soon after they directed questions to company executives.
Here is that email:
“The below is our written response to your inquiry. Thank you.
Pillen Family Farms is a family-owned, family-run business that represents three generations of commitment to our family, our communities, and our pigs. We help feed over 13 million people each year. We could not do this without the commitment of a world-class team. We currently employ over 1,200 people with good paying jobs that help support rural Nebraska areas.
As important as our team, we’ve always placed a strong commitment on being positive environmental stewards of the land. We know this responsibility has kept us in the business for three generations and ultimately will keep us moving forward for years to come. Our farms provide organic fertilizer for over 30,000 acres of cropland each year. Our environmental compliance measures go far beyond regulatory requirements. Since our business began in 1993, we have permitted over one hundred farms with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE). Not one permit has ever been revoked by either Agency. Since our inception, we have worked closely with DEE staff on annual inspections, well monitoring and other steps to ensure safe nutrient management. We maintain a nutrient management plan for each farm to ensure Nebraska groundwater is protected.
We work daily with one of the top regional consultants in the Midwest to ensure our environmental practices exceed industry standards. We also employ a team of 17 people who work exclusively and tirelessly every day to ensure we properly apply organic nutrients on our neighboring cropland while staying in compliance with all DEE regulations and requests.
Our business has always been guided by our core principles: 1) Do what is right; 2) Do the best you can; and 3) Treat others the way you want to be treated. These commitments will never change.
We are committed to the well-being of our pigs, our team members, and the communities where we all work and raise our families.”
Sarah Pillen
Co-CEO of Pillen Family Farms
1 Comment
Sounds like FFP has a political agenda to me…..why don’t they investigate the fallicy of electric buses, the real cost of windmill electricity ????