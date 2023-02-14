Flatwater Free Press - Fallback image: logo on light blue wavy pattern

We won: See the ruling in our case against a $45,000 records fee

Back in November, the Nebraska Journalism Trust sued the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over what we considered an improper estimate for fees in response to a records request we filed. The request was for emails at the department related to nitrate, the chemical at issue in our 2022 “Our Dirty Water” series.

On Feb. 14, Judge Ryan Post issued an order granting our request. The state, he ruled, had inappropriately applied Nebraska’s open records law, charging us for a legal review that cannot be part of any fees.

Read the order below.

By Matt Wynn

Matt Wynn is the Executive Director of the Nebraska Journalism Trust, which launched and funds the Flatwater Free Press. He has spent 13 years at news organizations across the country, most recently on the investigative team at USA Today. He lives in his hometown of Omaha with his wife, Sarah, and three children.

Leave a Reply