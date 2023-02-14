We won: See the ruling in our case against a $45,000 records fee

Back in November, the Nebraska Journalism Trust sued the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over what we considered an improper estimate for fees in response to a records request we filed. The request was for emails at the department related to nitrate, the chemical at issue in our 2022 “Our Dirty Water” series.

On Feb. 14, Judge Ryan Post issued an order granting our request. The state, he ruled, had inappropriately applied Nebraska’s open records law, charging us for a legal review that cannot be part of any fees.

Read the order below.