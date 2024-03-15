A sad day for Nebraskans’ right to know

I can’t tell you how disappointed I am to report what follows, but it’s news you deserve to know and need to understand.

As you may know, the Nebraska Journalism Trust filed a lawsuit in November 2022 related to a public records request. Months later a judge ruled in our favor.

This morning the Nebraska Supreme Court announced that it was overturning, in part, that lower court’s decision. This clears the way for the State of Nebraska to charge us an ungodly amount of money to gain access to public records related to the state’s growing nitrate-in-groundwater problem.

These are emails that could reveal how a state agency is grappling, or not grappling, with a gravely serious public health concern, and now they will likely remain hidden. I’m disappointed because I believe that these are records that we – and you – deserve and are in fact legally entitled to be able to see.

The state’s highest court appears to disagree.

This decision is a blow to Nebraska’s public records law, a law written to protect media outlets like ours and Nebraskans like yourselves from the secrecy of those who hold power.

It will now presumably be even easier for any state agency or elected official or bureaucrat to charge any newsroom, and any regular citizen, the price of a Cadillac for public records – a price that in reality will likely cause the newsroom or Nebraskan to go away.

To be clear: This was already happening regularly. It doesn’t take a law degree to guess that it will now happen more.

It’s a blow to our efforts to shine a light on our dirty water. Nebraska has the highest pediatric cancer rate west of Pennsylvania. Research shows that high nitrate in drinking water ties to elevated rates of kids with cancer. Reporter Yanqi Xu has done heroic work unveiling and unraveling this story. Read a summary of some of that work here.

But questions remain. What is the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy doing, or not doing, to solve this problem? And who are they speaking to as they do it?

I fear those questions are now harder to answer.

And finally, it’s simply a blow to the 10 words that Nebraska’s leaders once deemed so important that they etched them onto the north face of the State Capitol.

“The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness in the Citizen.”

The Nebraska Supreme Court has decided to make it a little harder to watch the state, leading us toward something that does not feel like salvation.

This fight is far from over. I presume that those who understand the importance of the public’s right to know will take this fight to the Nebraska Legislature.

And this ruling won’t stop the hard-nosed, hardworking staff of the Flatwater Free Press from doing everything in our combined power to uncover and skillfully tell stories that Nebraskans deserve to know.

We will keep fighting because we believe in those 10 words etched on the Capitol. And I thank you for reading, for donating, for cheering us on and for fighting right alongside us.

