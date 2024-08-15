Aug. 12: Ralston Board of Education

During the latest Ralston board of education meeting, board members provided updates mainly focused on the upcoming school year, highlighting events like open houses, a luncheon for new teachers, and the impacts of the recent July storm. Superintendent Jason Buckingham introduced new board secretary Angie Murphy and announced Ralston’s hosting of the upcoming trailblazer conference. He also expressed gratitude for media coverage of the Ralston Public Schools’ backpack program, co-sponsored by the Salvation Army.

Assistant superintendent Aaron Bredenkamp delivered a financial report, noting that the district’s spending is in line with expectations, despite a temporary cash shortfall due to the timing of property tax collections. He assured the board that August tax revenues would correct the imbalance. Buckingham also discussed the potential impacts of the Legislature’s LB1 on local school funding, expressing concerns about the bill’s long-term effects and its current lack of impact modeling.

The board reviewed and approved agreements and policies, including contracts for food service workers and the operations and maintenance division. They also passed a resolution covering various emergency preparedness and prevention trainings. An update on storm damage revealed significant repairs needed at two schools, with staff members actively involved in cleanup efforts. The meeting concluded with a reminder of the upcoming distinguished alumni banquet scheduled for Sept. 26.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

