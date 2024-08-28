Aug. 19: Millard Public School Board

The Millard Public Schools Board of Education signed off on a $835,000 roof replacement for Millard North Middle School, which was damaged during July’s severe weather. Funding will be partially covered by insurance and possibly FEMA assistance. Superintendent John Schwartz highlighted the district’s successful response to severe weather.

The board also heard updates on legislative proposals introduced during the special session focused on property tax relief. The Legislature ultimately approved a plan the day after the meeting.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here