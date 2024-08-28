Aug. 19: Millard Public School Board

The Millard Public Schools Board of Education signed off on a $835,000 roof replacement for Millard North Middle School, which was damaged during July’s severe weather. Funding will be partially covered by insurance and possibly FEMA assistance. Superintendent John Schwartz highlighted the district’s successful response to severe weather.

The board also heard updates on legislative proposals introduced during the special session focused on property tax relief. The Legislature ultimately approved a plan the day after the meeting.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

