Aug. 19: Westside Board of Education

During Monday’s Westside board of education meeting, district business and finance officer Brian Gabrial requested an additional $1 million to cover unforeseen expenses in the upcoming month. The request, anticipating actual costs between $600,000 and $700,000, was approved without discussion.

Later during the board meeting, board member Kris Karnes noted that new accounting practices and inflation contributed to the $740,000 deficit in food services. Despite these challenges, the general fund cash balance showed a $5.9 million increase from the previous year.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a contract for architectural and engineering services for the Underwood Hills project, and a policy was passed allowing students to repeat a grade at the request of their parents or guardians.

Discussions also focused on state funding changes, highlighting a modest 3.30% increase for Westside compared to more significant fluctuations in neighboring districts. Board members expressed concerns about the complexity of school finance reform and the impact of rising insurance costs.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

