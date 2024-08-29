Aug. 20: Omaha Human Rights and Relations Board

During the Human Rights and Relations (HRR) board meeting, executive director Cailin Daly Dejillas and deputy director Christian Espinosa updated the board on HRR operations. They noted that the restorative justice program has completed 157 cases to date, and 180 organizations are now part of HRR’s small and emerging businesses program. Rights investigations have remained stable with 20-30 cases annually, and the HRR department, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, has started work on the poverty elimination action plan mandated by the state, with a community survey launching Oct. 3.

The board discussed holding future HRR board meetings at external locations, with suggestions for venues like city libraries, Canopy South, and the Latino Center of the Midlands. A motion was approved (5-0) to host two such meetings in 2025 at a location to be determined.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

