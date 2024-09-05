Aug. 27: Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors Meeting

The Metropolitan Community College board of governors meeting began with a review of the proposed 2024-2025 budget, highlighting changes in funding sources from property taxes to state funding. The budget increased from $266 million to $274 million, driven by an 8.37% rise in full-time student enrollment. MCC President Randy Schmailzl thanked the board for their support and reiterated the importance of these changes. He also noted the recent property tax bill approved by the Legislature will not impact community college funding, as it comes from a separate fund.

The meeting continued with reports on various college initiatives. Updates included the extension of a contract for the college’s technology modernization program, aimed at improving a 40-year-old system, and an overview of the Sarpy County campus master plan design process, for which 50 firms submitted proposals. Additionally, the demolition of Building 7 was discussed, with plans to create new agricultural production areas to grow food for students and the local community.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here