Aug. 27: Omaha Downtown Improvement District

The Omaha Downtown Improvement District (ODID) meeting began with a financial report, revealing that the ODID holds approximately $619,000 in cash. The organization, funded by tax assessments from local property owners, is currently undergoing its annual audit.

A public art initiative to install vinyl wraps on utility boxes and other infrastructure secured $50,000 in grant funding and will start by covering 10 utility boxes on 16th Street, according to Joe Giitter, the project chair. Additional funding from other supporters is expected, and board members suggested initiatives to further promote the artists involved, such as art walks and QR codes on the boxes. The Green Team report highlighted a need for more local volunteers, plans to plant seven new trees, and preparations for the 2025 budget, which includes maintenance and new equipment purchases.

The security report noted a “quiet” period in June and July, with bike officers hired to enhance patrols. Concerns were raised about scooters on sidewalks and streets, prompting suggestions to create protected areas for scooters and bicycles.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

