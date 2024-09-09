Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Aug. 30: Benson Business Improvement District Board Meeting

The Benson Business Improvement District (BBID) has $24,899.07 remaining in the 2024 budget after spending $55,287.93 on services like snow removal, landscaping and holiday lights. The board discussed strategies to maximize these funds, including exploring new landscaping options and leveraging volunteers. An American Rescue Plan Act project to install crosswalk bollards along Maple Street is under review, with members deciding to have a lawyer examine the city’s maintenance agreement.

The Benson creative district plans to collaborate with Benson High School on arts programs, such as after school classes and mural-making projects. The board also considered delaying the unveiling of new banners designed by local artists until after the holiday season when illuminated snowflakes will be displayed. The Benson neighborhood association reported positive feedback from the recent Benson days event, which featured 100 vendors and a pancake feed.

Other discussions included plans to repaint a parking lot managed by the BBID, concerns about trash accumulating near a local Tobacco Shop, and brief remarks on signage at The Mill.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here

