August 12: Omaha Streetcar Authority Regular Meeting

Interim director Rick Gustafson provided updates on the ongoing Omaha streetcar project, including cost estimates, vehicle design and utility work, particularly in the Blackstone district, which has been significantly impacted by gas work. To address communication needs, HDR has enhanced stakeholder outreach, supported by Public Works and Emspace + Lovgren.

The authority also discussed the construction of a maintenance facility on Lot A of the MECA land near the CHI Health Center, with ongoing negotiations regarding parking and stormwater management. Financial updates revealed $25 million in expenditures since the project’s start, with new cost estimates prompting revisions to the 2025 budget. The committee also approved agreements with Jacobs Project Management and the City of Omaha Public Works, delegating contract oversight to the latter.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority approved both agreements, and the meeting adjourned at 1:45 p.m.

