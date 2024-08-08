Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

August 5: Omaha Public Schools Board of Education

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education convened at 6 p.m. President Spencer Head noted the absence of members Nick Thielen and Tracy Casady, and the board voted 7-0 to excuse their absences. Superintendent Matthew Ray highlighted the district’s retention and recruitment efforts, welcoming new staff and providing information about the upcoming school year and transportation resources.

During the comment period, board members expressed enthusiasm for the new school year and gratitude for staff efforts. Board member Jane Erdenberger emphasized the hiring of local substitutes, noting an increase from 194 to 290 available substitutes for the 2024-2025 school year. 

Public comments included concerns about explicit material in school libraries and allegations regarding Freedom of Information Act requests, prompting further discussions on district transparency and accountability.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the consent agenda, excluding item H.2, which addressed a $45,481,856 contribution to the Omaha School Employees’ Retirement System (OSERS). Board member Bri Full raised concerns about the district’s ability to make additional contributions amid potential budget cuts, urging prioritization of student and staff needs. The board voted 7-0 to approve item I.2.b.

The meeting concluded with the board moving into a closed session at 7:05 p.m.

