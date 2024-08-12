August 7: MUD Board of Directors

The Regional Planning Advisory Committee convened at 8:16 a.m. The meeting then shifted to legislative matters, where government relations attorney Rick Kubat discussed the Nebraska Legislature’s LB9. Kubat highlighted the bill’s inclusion of a residential electricity sales tax exemption, mentioning that MUD will testify in a neutral capacity but supports removing the regressive sales tax on utilities. He expressed hope that the exemption might be extended to natural gas consumption.

In the construction and operations update, senior vice president and CFO Kendall Minor reported the completion of job #WP1920 and progress on gas relocation projects tied to Omaha’s streetcar route, particularly job #R2300. MUD has invested $2.6 million in these relocations, with Omaha set to reimburse up to $7.6 million.

Personnel matters included a report from vice president Bonnie Savine, who shared that MUD’s workforce had grown to 905 employees by July 31. She also recommended wage increases and salary adjustments for several employees. The board adjourned at 9:05 a.m.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

