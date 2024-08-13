August 7: Planning Board Meeting

The meeting began with the approval of several items on the consent agenda, including overlays and rezonings, which were approved 6-0. Notably, the board and developers discussed parking concerns with the Central Park Plaza (The Duo) TIF Redevelopment Project Plan, which aims to convert two towers into 707 residential units. The board approved the project, noting developers addressed concerns about parking arrangements for future tenants.

The board heard opposition to agenda Item 15, a special use permit for Hansen Property Development Inc. U-Pull-It, represented by Clancy Petersen, requested a layover to address application deficiencies and work on a noise mitigation plan for their industrial shredder. Attorney Thomas White raised environmental concerns, including toxic residue and wastewater runoff, and noted U-Pull-It had previously operated the shredder without the proper permits. The planning board decided to lay over the item for further review, emphasizing the need for environmental studies.

The board reviewed a conditional use permit request from the Nebraska Mental Health Association (MHA) for a property at 6055 Country Club Road. MHA plans to use the property for small group living for individuals with behavioral health challenges. The discussion included concerns from residents about transparency and safety, particularly regarding sex offenders. MHA defended its practices, stating that it complies with all state laws. The board voted to lay over the item, citing the need to differentiate it from a previously denied permit and to address ongoing concerns.

The meeting concluded with the approval of the remaining agenda items and adjournment at 3:19 p.m.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

