Dec. 10: Douglas County commissioners approve $19.3 million in expenditures, discuss property and payroll

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved $19.3 million in expenditures during a meeting with a light agenda. 

Commissioners also revisited a previously deferred payroll system issue for sheriff’s office members, and discussed a request to vacate portions of right-of-way along South 190th and Jones streets in the Grove Ridge Addition. The property’s new owner plans to eliminate on-street parking. 

The board approved routine reports before entering executive session and adjourned at 9:31 a.m.

Earlier in the morning, commissioners convened as the Douglas County Board of Equalization, addressing matters of property tax corrections and exemptions. 

They denied two vehicle tax exemptions requests — one due to a lack of documentation verifying qualifying disabilities and the other submitted after the deadline. The board approved long-pending certified assessment corrections for the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation and scheduled a Dec. 17 hearing to address additional adjustments for omitted or revalued properties. 

Commissioners then convened as the Douglas County Board of Corrections and quickly handled routine matters, wrapping up its meeting within three minutes.

Read full meeting notes here

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

