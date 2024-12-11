Dec. 10: Westside Board of Education tackles policy updates and reports

The Westside Board of Education held its final meeting at the high school on Monday night, addressing a full agenda of financial updates, curriculum highlights, and policy changes as they prepare to transition to the ABC building for future sessions.

Among the most pressing discussions was the treasurer’s report, which outlined financial challenges, including delayed state aid payments that created a $3 million shortfall in November. Despite the setback, the general fund balance remained $400,000 higher than last year, while efforts to stabilize the nutrition services budget showed progress, with increased revenues and reduced expenses offsetting a $66,000 deficit. The board approved $19.3 million in expenditures without objections.

Westside Middle School teacher Lance Mosier presented his interactive eighth-grade American history curriculum. Students engage with foundational events and concepts, such as the Constitution and Bill of Rights, through creative projects like simulations and role-playing. Board members praised the curriculum’s ambition and effectiveness in fostering civic understanding, despite its complexity for younger learners.

Policy discussions included revisions to meeting notification procedures to align with new state laws. The updates integrate the Nebraska Public Notices website to ensure transparency. Elizabeth Power presented a strategic communications report, highlighting a 96.9% staff satisfaction rate and the district’s adaptation to millennial parents’ social media preferences. The report underscored the importance of clear, concise, and accessible communication, particularly on platforms like Facebook and TikTok, which continue to dominate as sources of information.

Meeting documented by Zara Valentine

