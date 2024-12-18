Photo by Samuel Branch/Unsplash

Dec. 11: Omaha Municipal Land Bank reviews financials, approves property sale, and outlines 2025 initiatives

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank (OMLB) will hold a tax sale webinar in January to explain an upcoming tax lien sale of properties, executive director Leslie Smith said at the board’s Dec. 9 meeting. At the same meeting, deputy director Andrea Purdy Steenholdt presented November financials, reporting total revenue of over $1.8 million and expenses just under $1.4 million. Steenholdt said net assets have remained stable, projecting net income of $394,000. She also discussed the transition to a new data software system, Ptolemy, which will provide more specific property data. Full implementation of the system is expected in 2025, following data migration and cleanup.

Smith, the executive director, also announced plans for a TLC open house in February to engage new nonprofit partners for future tax lien projects and introduced “Contractors and Coffee.” Those events,  scheduled for Dec. 18 and Jan. 17, are aimed at connecting with construction contractors to support redevelopment projects.

Board members approved the election of a nominations committee, which will propose new officers for 2025. The board also reviewed and approved a property at 2607 Spencer Street for a new home construction. The applicant qualified for a 25% discount on the property, reducing the purchase price. The meeting concluded with a discussion on the need for additional nonprofit partners to manage properties and the continued efforts to secure legislative support.

Meeting documented by Brian Collins

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

