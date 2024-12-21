Dec. 11: South Omaha BID Board tackles homelessness, redevelopment, and street enhancements

The South Omaha Business Improvement District (BID) board convened for its final meeting of 2024, spotlighting challenges and opportunities for the coming year. Among the highlights was a presentation by Jason Feldhaus, executive director of Threshold, addressing homelessness in Omaha. Feldhaus said 98% of Omaha’s 1,426 shelter beds are in use, with approximately 6,000 people experiencing homelessness annually. While 80%-90% of episodic cases—those caused by life events such as job loss or rent hikes—are resolved within a year, Feldhaus emphasized the growing complexities of chronic homelessness. Factors like mental health issues, addiction, and systemic gaps in shelter design for families, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and pet owners further complicate the issue. Threshold plans to leverage data-sharing partnerships with the medical community to better serve people with chronic needs.

The meeting also provided updates on the redevelopment of Plaza de la Raza, a historic centerpiece of the South 24th Street corridor. Board member Marcos Mora reported that the project, funded by $25 million in state aid, is slated to begin in spring 2025. While the BID has limited control over construction, board members invited community feedback to pass along to project leaders.

The BID announced a budget increase from $25,000 to $33,000 for 2025, which will support expanded street cleanup efforts and landscaping enhancements, including a transportable water tank funded by a Turnback Tax Grant.

Looking back on 2024, the board celebrated volunteer contributions totaling 1,206 hours, with master gardeners dedicating 856 hours to landscaping. Signature initiatives like Rock the Block, which unites community organizations for neighborhood improvements, continued to strengthen South Omaha’s business district. The board also discussed challenges with a lighting grant initially intended to improve alleyway security, now requiring revisions due to city policy constraints. Chair Ross Pesek reaffirmed the BID’s commitment to fostering collaboration, noting that public meetings remain open for residents to engage in shaping the district’s future.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

